Melton registered 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Sunday's 119-98 loss to Milwaukee.

Melton led all 76ers bench players in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from three and adding a pair of steals defensively to boost the Philadelphia second unit. Melton has scored 15 or more points in 12 contests this year, making four or more threes in eight appearances.