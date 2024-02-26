Melton registered 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Sunday's 119-98 loss to Milwaukee.
Melton led all 76ers bench players in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from three and adding a pair of steals defensively to boost the Philadelphia second unit. Melton has scored 15 or more points in 12 contests this year, making four or more threes in eight appearances.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Will come off bench again•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Gets light bench role in return•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Cleared, but will be limited•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Officially considered probable•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Out Thursday, will play Friday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Ruled out for Thursday•