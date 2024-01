Coach Nick Nurse said Monday that he expects Melton (back) to miss at least a week, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Melton has been dealing with a back issue recently and had already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets. However, the team noticed something slightly off with his current injury and want to keep him out for multiple games to prevent a long-term issue. Kelly Oubre and Jaden Springer could see increased run in his absence.