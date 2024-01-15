Coach Nick Nurse said Monday that he expects Melton (back) to miss at least a week, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Melton is dealing with what the 76ers are labeling as a "lumbar spine stress response" and had already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets. Though Melton was initially labeled day-to-day, the 76ers noticed something slightly off with his current injury and want to keep him out for multiple games to prevent a long-term issue. Kelly Oubre could step into the starting five for as long as Melton is sidelined.