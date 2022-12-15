Melton (back) got some shots up after practice Thursday, and coach Doc Rivers believes he will be labeled questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Melton could not give it a go Tuesday due to some back tightness that first surfaced last week. Fortunately, the issue doesn't look overly concerning, though it's unclear if he will get the green light to rejoin the action against Golden State. Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton could see some added minutes if he remains sidelined.