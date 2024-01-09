Melton (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Melton has missed three straight games but practiced Monday and Tuesday. Coach Nick Nurse expressed optimism about Melton's status for Wednesday, but it appears the team will wait until pregame warmups to decide his availability. If cleared, Melton should reclaim his spot as the starting shooting guard.
