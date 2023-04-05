Melton claimed a questionable tag on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to right calf tightness.

Melton has gone ice cold over the last pair of games, racking up a combined three points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 shooting from deep. A day off Thursday could give Melton an opportunity to reset ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set Friday in Atlanta, though the team should confirm his status at some point on game day.