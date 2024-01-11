Melton (back) played 21 minutes and finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's 139-132 overtime win over the Hawks.

Though he took back his spot in the starting five in his return from a three-game absence due to back soreness, Melton had his minutes managed carefully Wednesday despite not fighting foul trouble at any point during the contest. Assuming Melton's limitations Wednesday weren't indicative of a setback and were instead as a precaution, he should receive a workload closer to the 29.2 minutes per game he's averaging for the season when the 76ers return to action Friday versus Sacramento.