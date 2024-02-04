Melton (back) went through an on-court workout during Sunday's practice and continues to make progress, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Melton, who has been out since mid-January with a lumbar spine stress response, said Friday he hopes to return for Monday's game against the Mavericks. He's logged multiple on-court workouts over the last week, but the fact that he took part in an individual workout Sunday rather than practicing with his healthy teammates suggests he may be trending toward sitting out Monday.