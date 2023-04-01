Melton amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over Toronto.

Melton drew another chance to start due to the absence of Tobias Harris (illness), and he fared well on both ends. He scored in double figures for a second straight game after being held to single digits in his previous three matchups, and he recorded three steals for the third time over his last six appearances. Melton finishes March averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals over 17 games.