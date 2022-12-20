Melton posted eight points (3-14 FG, 2-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Melton submitted his worst offensive performance since a Nov. 13 appearance off the bench. He did grab at least seven rebounds for just the sixth time this year, but his overall production left fantasy mangers wanting more, especially after his recent string of success. Coming into the contest, Melton was averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals over his last 13 appearances, so look for him to get back on track Wednesday against the Pistons.