Melton will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

With Joel Embiid (rest) returning to the lineup for the 76ers' preseason finale, Melton will shift to a reserve role Wednesday. In 73 appearances with the Grizzlies last season, Melton averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 22.7 minutes per contest. He should have a regular role in Philly's backcourt rotation when the regular season begins next Tuesday against the Celtics.