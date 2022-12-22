Melton logged 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 victory over the Pistons.

Melton notched his fourth double digit scoring total in the last five contests, finishing one rebound shy of his second double-double of the year. Melton has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in nine games this season.