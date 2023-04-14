Melton (calf) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Brooklyn on Saturday.

Melton was one of several players who sat out for the 76ers during Sunday's regular-season finale, but the team will be at full strength for the start of the playoffs. Before sitting out the final two games of the regular season, Melton was held below 10 points in six of his last eight appearances, averaging 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game.