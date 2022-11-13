Melton (back) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Melton missed Saturday's game against the Hawks, but the injury wasn't serious by any means and his absence from the injury report means he'll be available for Sunday's matchup in the second half of a back-to-back. Given the fact that he's started in the last four games in which he's been available, it wouldn't be shocking if he also recovers his starting spot next to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt.