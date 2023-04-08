Melton (calf) is out for Sunday's action against the Nets.

The 76ers' core players are sitting out the final game of the regular season, which will lead to another skeleton crew Sunday. Melton concludes the 2022-23 regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.9 minutes.