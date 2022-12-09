Melton (back) is slated to play in Friday's tilt against the Lakers.
Melton missed practice Thursday due to an unspecified back injury but has been given the green light for Friday. He has taken on an expanded role throughout Tyrese Maxey's (foot) absence, tallying double-digit points in seven of his last 10 contests while averaging 2.6 steals in that span.
