Melton (back) doesn't hold an injury designation for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Melton has played well in the early going for the Sixers and has received occasional starts in the absence of Joel Embiid. With James Harden (foot) expected to be sidelined for a month, Melton will presumably remain in the starting lineup and is close to a must-add player off the waiver wire due to his steals upside. Per 36 minutes this season, he's averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals.