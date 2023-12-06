Melton (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Melton was probable for Wednesday's matchup due to an illness, so it isn't surprising that he'll be able to suit up. He's averaged 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Probable for Wednesday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Pops for 21 against Celtics•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Drains four triples in loss•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Displays two-way play in win•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Surprises with 30-point effort•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Decent production in victory•