Melton (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Melton was probable for Wednesday's matchup due to an illness, so it isn't surprising that he'll be able to suit up. He's averaged 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

