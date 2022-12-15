Melton (back) wasn't included on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Warriors, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Melton should return to the floor and likely the starting five, presumably sending Matisse Thybulle back to the bench. Melton has proven to be a valuable player in fantasy lineups this season, checking in inside the top 60 for per-game and per-36 fantasy production.
