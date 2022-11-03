Melton (back) doesn't hold an injury designation for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Melton has played well in the early going for the Sixers and has received occasional starts in the absence of Joel Embiid. Melton should be back in the mix and a candidate to start again Friday, though it will depend on the status of Embiid (illness), who is questionable.
