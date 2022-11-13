Melton (back) is out Saturday against the Hawks, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports.
Melton's absence will result in Matisse Thybulle getting the nod next to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. Shake Milton could also see some extra run.
