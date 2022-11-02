Melton will miss Wednesday's game versus the Wizards due to back stiffness, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Melton has flourished in the early going for the Sixers and has made a pair of spot starts in the absence of Joel Embiid (illness). While he would likely have started in place of Embiid again Tuesday, Matisse Thybulle will instead make a cameo in the starting five and figures to see some added run as a result.