Melton (hip) participated in Wednesday's shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Melton is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Toronto due to right adductor tightness, but his participation in the 76ers' shootaround is encouraging. The team will likely wait to see how he feels afterward before determining his status for the game.
