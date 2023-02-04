Melton closed Friday's 137-125 victory over San Antonio with 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals over 22 minutes.

Melton has seen his minutes decline in recent games with the 76ers back at full strength, but his ability to contribute across the stat sheet will help to keep his fantasy value afloat. Whenever the 76ers lose a key player for rest or an injury, it's usually Melton who gets the biggest bump which helps his case in fantasy too.