Melton amassed 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 125-119 loss to Boston.

With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both sidelined due to an illness, Melton stepped up on the offensive end with his third game of the season of 20-plus points, and his fourth straight game with at least three made three-pointers. Over the last 10 contests, the 25-year-old guard has found another gear, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 boards, 3.2 threes, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.