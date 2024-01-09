Melton (back) practiced Tuesday and is on track to play Wednesday against Atlanta, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Melton has missed three consecutive games due to back soreness, but Tuesday marked his second consecutive practice, with coach Nick Nurse expressing optimism about Melton's likelihood to be available Wednesday. Melton and Tobias Harris (ankle) are trending in the right direction, while Joel Embiid (knee) is trending toward being doubtful.