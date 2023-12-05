Melton is probable to play Wednesday against Washington despite dealing with an illness.
Melton was added to the injury report while Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid were removed from it, but all three players have been sick in recent days. It appears that Melton is still dealing with lingering symptoms, although his probable designation puts him firmly on track to play against Washington and he hasn't missed a game yet this season.
