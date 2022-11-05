Melton posted 12 points (4-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-104 loss to New York.

Melton shot the ball poorly and needed 18 shots to deliver 12 points, but he delivered solid contributions in other categories -- he posted season-best figures in assists and blocks while also tying his season-best output in rebounds. Melton has also scored in double digits in six games in a row, and he is expected to remain a starter while James Harden (foot) and Joel Embiid (illness) remain sidelined.