Melton closed Wednesday's 116-91 win over the Bulls with 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes.

While entering the starting lineup in place of James Harden (Achilles), Melton managed to reach the 30-minute mark for the third straight game and came through with a stellar line. Thanks to some better-than-usual shooting from the field and three-point range, Melton was able to coast to his second-best scoring total of the season, and he supplemented it with immense production on the defensive end. Though Melton's playing time will likely drop off to some degree when both Harden and Joel Embiid (calf) are likely available for Friday's game at Golden State, one or both of the two stars could sit in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday in Phoenix. Melton is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 steals, 3.7 triples, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.3 minutes over the past three contests.