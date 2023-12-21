Melton (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Melton sustained a left thigh contusion Wednesday against the Timberwolves and was unable to participate in Thursday's practice session. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available against Toronto, but if he's sidelined, Kelly Oubre, Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer are candidates to handle increased roles.
