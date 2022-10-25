Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game at Toronto due to right adductor tightness.
Fantasy managers who drafted Melton hoping for back-end 12- or 14-team value have been let down, as he's essentially played a true backup point guard role. If he sits out Wednesday, more minutes could be in store for Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and/or Furkan Korkmaz.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Delivers serviceable 11-and-5•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Moves to bench•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Fails to shine in start Monday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Starting Monday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Shifts to bench•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Dealt to Philly on draft night•