Melton is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to back tightness.
Melton has been a mainstay in the Sixers' starting lineup over the last month, but his time in the starting five will likely end once Tyrese Maxey (foot) rejoins the action. If Melton misses time himself Wednesday, Shake Milton could be in line to join the starting five.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Records season-high 33 points•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Off injury report•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Swiper no swiping•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Records another 20-point game•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Gets hot from three•