Melton racked up six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to Chicago.

After a hot start to December, Melton's production has trailed off. Over his last five games, Melton shot 32.4 percent from the field and averaged 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers. When his shot isn't falling, fantasy managers continue to trust him due to his elite defensive output.