Melton accumulated 33 points (11-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and seven steals in 43 minutes during Friday's 133-122 overtime win over the Lakers.

Melton was almost unstoppable from beyond the arc in this one, where he scored 24 of his 33 points and shot 66.7 percent of his attempts. His eight made triples are a new season high, though his performance from downtown has been solid since the beginning of December. Melton has drained 14 of his last 28 attempts from deep over his last three matchups.