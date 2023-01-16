Melton is starting Sunday against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Although Tobias Harris (knee) is available for Sunday's matchup, Melton will start a second consecutive game while Tyrese Maxey comes off the bench. Over his last five appearances (three starts), Melton has averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.4 minutes per game.