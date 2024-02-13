Melton (back) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Heat.
Melton was a partial participant in Tuesday's practice but will miss his 17th straight contest Wednesday due to a lumbar spine stress response. Melton will have extra time to recover ahead of Philadelphia's next contest on Feb. 22 against the Knicks.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Involved in Tuesday's practice•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Sidelined again Monday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Another absence coming•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Ruled out for Friday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play Wednesday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Will remain out Monday•