Melton (back) will not play Friday against the Hawks.
Melton is close to getting back to the floor, but the 76ers will hold him out of the first game of their upcoming back-to-back set. It's possible he could get back out there for Saturday's game in Washington, but while he's out, Kelly Oubre should continue to see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play Wednesday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Will remain out Monday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Making progress from back injury•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Hopes to return Monday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Remains out against Utah•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Due for re-evaluation next week•