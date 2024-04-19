Melton (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Melton was unable to participate in Friday's practice session and will miss the start of the 76ers' first-round series. However, coach Nick Nurse said Friday that the team isn't ready to rule Melton out for the entirety of the series, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. The 25-year-old has appeared in just five games since Jan. 12, so even if he's cleared to return at some point during the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction.