Melton (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Melton hasn't played since Jan. 12 but is nearing a return after logging a full practice Wednesday. Thursday is the front half of a back-to-back set, so Philadelphia may just be giving the shooting guard an extra day off before he suits up for Friday's contest versus Cleveland, though his status for that game likely won't be revealed until after Thursday's matchup.