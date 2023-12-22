Melton (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Melton left Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia early due to a thigh contusion, didn't practice Thursday and won't play Friday. In his absence, Marcus Morris will slide into the starting lineup. Melton's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Miami.
