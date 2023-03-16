Melton totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 victory over Cleveland.

Melton failed to score for the first time since Feb. 23. His playing time has dipped slightly since Tyrese Maxey replaced him in the starting lineup. Melton is averaging 23.0 minutes per game since moving to the bench, compared to 29.8 as a starter.