Melton closed Thursday's 118-117 loss to Milwaukee with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes.

Melton took on a starting role Thursday with James Harden (personal) away from the team, and he made some contributions on both ends of the court in the narrow defeat. Harden has already been ruled out for Saturday's game in Toronto, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Melton continue to handle an increased role. Patrick Beverley also played 14 minutes off the bench, but Melton was the more productive option overall despite a somewhat inefficient showing from the floor.