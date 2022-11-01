Melton ended Monday's 118-111 victory over Washington with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes.

Melton got another look with the starting unit Monday with Joel Emibiid (illness) sidelined and posted a season-high 16 points in the contest. However, he didn't tick as many boxes in the other categories, leaving his fantasy night about average in the grand scheme of things. Melton did log a season-high 33 minutes in the contest and appears to be first in line for a permanent starting job should any of the regulars miss extended time.