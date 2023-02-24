Melton contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 13 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 win over Memphis.

It's unclear if Melton suffered an injury against his former team, but he was left out of the rotation for long stretches, as Tyrese Maxey (37 minutes) dominated the playing time next to James Harden. Melton has been a solid rotational piece during his first season in Philadelphia and posted 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in 25.7 minutes over the Sixers' final 12 games before the All-Star break, so his lack of playing time Thursday is definitely concerning. It's too early to overreact, but fantasy managers should definitely monitor how head coach Doc Rivers decides to distribute playing time to Melton and Maxey moving forward.