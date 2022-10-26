Melton (thigh) is available to play in Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Melton was previously listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to right adductor tightness. However, after participating in shootaround, Melton should resume his role as Philadelphia's primary backup guard.
