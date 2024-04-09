Melton (back) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Pistons, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Melton will return to action Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's last 21 contests with a back injury. However, the 25-year-old guard will operate under a heavy minutes restriction, per Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com.
