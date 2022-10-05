Melton will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Melton drew the start in Monday's preseason opener against the Nets, recording five points, three rebounds, three steals and a block in just over 17 minutes of action. He'll shift to a reserve role for Wednesday's tilt with the Cavs as James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Joel Embiid join the starting lineup.