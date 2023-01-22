Melton finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes in Saturday's 129-127 win over the Kings.

While James Harden (foot) and Joel Embiid (foot) were out of the lineup, Melton was one of several 76ers players who noticed a boost in playing time and overall production. Because of his defensive versatility, Melton looks as though he'll stick in the starting five over Tyrese Maxey when both Harden and Embiid are available, but that won't guarantee Melton lasting fantasy value. In his previous four starts alongside Harden and Embiid, Melton sported usage rates ranging between 6.6 and 12.1 percent and averaged just 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes.