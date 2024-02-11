Melton (back) will not play Monday versus Cleveland.
Melton will miss his 16th consecutive game Monday as he continues recovering from a stress fracture in his lower back. When he ultimately returns to action, he'll join a revamped backcourt featuring Buddy Hield and Kyle Lowry instead of Furkan Korkmaz and Patrick Beverley.
