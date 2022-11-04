Melton will likely join the starting five for Friday's game against the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Melton is slated to enter the starting lineup in place of James Harden (ankle), who is set to miss about one month. Melton should be heavily considered in daily formats and a priority add in all leagues for the duration of Harden's absence.
